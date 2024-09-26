Manchester, NH man charged in 2018 child sex assault

A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2018 has turned himself in to police.

Manchester police said Ramon Ayala, 51, was accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 in January 2018. However, Ayala was transient at the time and investigators were unable to find him.

This summer, police received new information about Ayala's whereabouts. He turned himself in on Monday.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Ayala is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault. His bail was set at $1,000 and he is next due in court on Oct. 1.

More details were not immediately released, but police said additional charges are possible. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.