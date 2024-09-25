New Hampshire

NH prosecutor placed on leave after violating domestic violence protective order

Assistant Grafton County Attorney Michael Schauer, 40, of Piermont, was arrested Monday following an investigation by state police

By Marc Fortier

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A New Hampshire prosecutor has been placed on leave after authorities say he violated a domestic violence protective order.

Assistant Grafton County Attorney Michael Schauer, 40, of Piermont, was arrested Monday following an investigation by New Hampshire State Police and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, according to a press release from state police.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was arraigned Tuesday and released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to return to Haverhill District Court on Dec. 11.

State police said in a release that "pursuant to protocol," Schauer has been placed on administrative leave from his job at the county attorney's office

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

A state police spokesman did not immediately respond to an email request seeking information about the incident that led to the domestic violence protection order being put in place, or why Schauer wasn't placed on leave from his job at that time.

Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick, Schauer's boss, also wasn't able to shed any light on that question Wednesday.

"I can't comment on that. It's an ongoing matter," Hornick said when reached by phone.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 20 hours ago

The Kowloon's new sister location at a NH casino is straight out of Vegas

missing child 23 hours ago

Mother of slain NH boy Elijah Lewis to plead guilty in his death

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us