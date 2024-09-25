NH prosecutor placed on leave after violating domestic violence protective order

A New Hampshire prosecutor has been placed on leave after authorities say he violated a domestic violence protective order.

Assistant Grafton County Attorney Michael Schauer, 40, of Piermont, was arrested Monday following an investigation by New Hampshire State Police and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, according to a press release from state police.

He was arraigned Tuesday and released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to return to Haverhill District Court on Dec. 11.

State police said in a release that "pursuant to protocol," Schauer has been placed on administrative leave from his job at the county attorney's office

A state police spokesman did not immediately respond to an email request seeking information about the incident that led to the domestic violence protection order being put in place, or why Schauer wasn't placed on leave from his job at that time.

Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick, Schauer's boss, also wasn't able to shed any light on that question Wednesday.

"I can't comment on that. It's an ongoing matter," Hornick said when reached by phone.