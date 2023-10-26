Maine mass shooting live updates: Search for suspect continues

What to Know A massive search continues for 40-year-old Robert Card, the man accused of being the gunman who left 18 people dead in a mass killing at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston.

Residents in Lewiston and nearby towns are being urged to stay home and remain locked down until he has been arrested.

Police said Card should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities continue their search for a U.S. Army reservist who they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar that sent panicked patrons scrambling under tables and behind bowling pins and gripped the entire state of Maine in fear.

Schools, doctor's offices and grocery stores closed and people stayed behind locked door in cities as far away as 100 miles from the scenes of Wednesday night's shootings in Lewiston.

Police said they have had no reported sightings of the suspect, Robert Card, since the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley about 4 miles away. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released two photos of the suspect walking into the bowling alley with a rifle raised to his shoulder.

Follow along with our coverage in the live blog below: