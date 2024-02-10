Mansfield Public Schools order investigation into alleged racial slur used during basketball game

Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Murphy released a statement after a social media video showed a member of the audience allegedly shouting a racial slur at a basketball game at Mansfield High School.

Murphy says she ordered an investigation with school officials ands the School Resource Officer.

"We want all students to feel a sense of belonging and believe there is no place for hateful language in our school or school community." Murphy said. "Our core values reflect our wish that all students respect others and act in ways that reflect their best selves."

“My administration is taking this issue extremely seriously and we are committed to thoroughly reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.” she added.