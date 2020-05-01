Local

Mass. Churches Start Fund to Help Others During Pandemic

The One Church Fund will provide financial support to churches ministering to underserved communities

A coalition of Massachusetts churches announced Friday it has started a fundraising effort to support immigrant, black, and unaffiliated churches as well as churches that minister to the homeless during the coronavirus crisis.

The One Church Fund launched by the Massachusetts Council of Churches will provide financial and other support to churches ministering to underserved communities, according to a statement from the council.

“Churches are essential service providers, especially in immigrant, black, poor, and homeless communities,” the Rev. David Wright, Executive Director of the Black Ministerial Alliance of Greater Boston said in a statement. “Humanitarian needs are increasing exponentially during COVID19.”

The goal is to raise $50,000.

The Massachusetts Council of Churches is a network of eighteen Orthodox and Protestant denominations with thousands of affiliated congregations.

