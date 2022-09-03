Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.

Forlano was arraigned at Wrentham District Court on Friday, the DA's office said, and is set to appear in court again on November 4. Bail for Forlano was set at $1,000, according to the DA.

Forlano was placed on leave pending the investigation, the DA's office said, and has been ordered to stay away from MCI-Norfolk.