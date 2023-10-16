Mass. driver, drunk, hit 127 mph on I-95 in NH, police say

A driver from Massachusetts was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after speeding down Interstate 95 going 127 mph early Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said.

The driver, 20-year-old Collin Farrell of Westwood, was spotted speeding nearly twice the posted speed limit of 65 mph in North Hampton, police said. He didn't stop when a trooper tried to pull him over, going south toward Massachusetts.

Farrell was eventually pulled over after passing the Hampton toll plaza and taken into custody, according to police. He's due to face drunken driving and reckless operation charges at Hampton District Court on Thursday Oct. 26.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.