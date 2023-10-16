New Hampshire

Driver arrested for going 108 mph in a 55 mph zone

The driver was spotted driving on Route 2 in Randolph around noon Sunday

By Marc Fortier

A driver was arrested Sunday for going 108 mph in a 55 mph zone in northern New Hampshire.

State police said shortly before noon Sunday, a trooper observed a 2021 black BMW with a New Jersey registration headed east on Route 2 in Randolph at a speed of 108 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

The driver, identified by police as Naga Venkata Nitesh Kumar Bangaru, 28, of Parsippany, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with reckless operation. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Berlin District Court at a later date.

No further details were released.

