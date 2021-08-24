Mass. Education Board to Vote on Statewide School Mask Mandate

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will consider a request Tuesday from the state's education commissioner for the power to instate a mask mandate in schools this fall.

Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Friday he planned to ask the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to give him the authority to mandate masks for all K-12 public school students, teachers and staff through Oct. 1. The board is expected to vote on Riley's request at a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Riley said in a statement that the reason for the mask mandate is to ensure that schools fully reopen safely and to give students and teachers more time to get vaccinated.

“As students and staff prepare to return to school full-time, in-person, our priority is on a smooth reopening. With cases rising, this mask mandate will provide one more measure to support the health and safety of our students and staff this fall," Riley said.

After Oct. 1, the commissioner's policy would allow middle and high schools to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated students and staff only if the school meets an 80% vaccination rate.

The mask mandate will only apply indoors and to children 5 and older. It will also include exceptions for students who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or other behavioral needs.

Riley said he will revisit the mandate in the near future and revise it as warranted by public health data.

“While Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates, we are seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases because we still need more people to get vaccinated. This step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. "Vaccinations are the best way to keep everyone in the Commonwealth safe, and we will continue to work with school districts to offer vaccination clinics at schools across the Commonwealth.”