Eversource

Mass. Eversource customers can expect lower gas bills this winter, provider says

The energy provider submitted its rates for its winter heating season to the state, which could save residents up to $21 compared to last year

By Matt Fortin

Natural Gas
Getty Images/Cameron Davidson

Eversource customers in Massachusetts can expect to pay less money for natural gas this winter.

The energy provider said in a news release that it has filed its winter heating season gas supply rates with the Massachusetts Department of Utilities, and if approved, people will see some relief on their bills.

The average home consumer would see their bills lowered by $5 to $21 in comparison to last winter, according to Eversource.

The new rates are still pending approval by the state, and would be in effect from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"While the lower price of natural gas could certainly provide some relief heading into the winter months, bills are typically higher as customers use more energy to heat their homes – so now is the time to explore the many ways they can save energy and money,” Eversource Executive Vice President for Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner said in a news release.

In the Bay State, natural gas rates change twice every year — on Nov. 1 and May 1. However, if the supply cost changes more than 5% during one of the required monthly calculations, adjustments must be made. Price adjustments happened multiple times last winter.

More energy news

news 5 hours ago

Veterans from Tesla, Northvolt hatch plan to mass-produce huge batteries to store solar and wind energy

news 13 hours ago

Indian energy minister warns of ‘organized chaos' if oil tops $100 per barrel

This article tagged under:

Eversourcenatural gas
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us