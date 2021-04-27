Mass. High School Students to Return to Classes Full-Time by May 17

Massachusetts schools officials are requiring all high school students in the state to be back in classrooms full-time by May 17.

Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey C. Riley made the announcement Tuesday.

"Every day a child is in a classroom is crucial. In addition to academic instruction and support, we know when students are in school, they have the opportunity to learn important social and emotional skills and have access to healthy meals as well as mental health and other support services," he said in a statement.

Massachusetts' Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in March gave Riley the ability to effectively require in-person learning by determining when remote or hybrid learning would no longer count for as classroom learning. Some school districts have successfully applied for waivers.

State school officials and Gov. Charlie Baker have long argued that in-person learning is better for students, if it can be done safely, and they've pointed to studies that show schools often aren't the source of community spread of COVID-19.

"By bringing high school students back now, we will be in a stronger position to start school in the fall," Education Secretary James Peyser said in a statement Tuesday.

Teachers unions have pushed back, saying in-person learning is risky.

Parents have been on both sides of the issue.

Riley's announcement comes as Baker is expected to announce a new round of easing of COVID regulations, including no longer requiring masks outside.