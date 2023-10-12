Mass. legislators weigh youth sports regulations

Youth sports are under the microscope on Beacon Hill, where Massachusetts legislators are worried about the safety and mental health of the young athletes.

"I am concerned about the amount of time, the amount of money, and the wear and tear we're seeing with kids when it comes to youth sports," said Sen. Barry Finegold, who played sports growing up and currently coaches three teams.

He says more needs to be done to protect younger athletes, perhaps through state oversight.

"Why do we allow there to be regulation of when people play sports in high school and college, but we don't do anything when it comes to our most vulnerable population — young people?" asked Finegold.

Right now, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association establishes rules for athletes in high school.But there are no regulations for younger ones, especially those participating in pay-to-play clubs and organizations.

"We see more and more kids, cause they're hurt, because they don't recover, because they're bang up and because they're doing way too much on a regular basis," said professional trainer Walter Norton.

Injuries and mental health problems for the youngest athletes are rising.

Specialization is another big concern, with families often focused on a single sport — thinking it may result in scholarships or even a chance to play professionally.

"I think we just have to be careful in terms of how we're coaching and teaching these young people to play sports," said David Moura of the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association.