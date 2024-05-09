Massachusetts

Mass. RMV once again reminds residents to get their REAL ID: ‘The countdown is on'

Before May 7, 2025, residents won’t need a federally compliant REAL ID to travel in the U.S. or to enter federal buildings

By Anthony Vega

The clock is ticking for Massachusetts residents to get their Real ID-compliant driver's license or identification card or passport if they want to board a plane next year.

Anyone flying in the U.S. or entering a federal building will need a REAL ID or a valid passport starting May 7, 2025, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said.

"The countdown is on for REAL ID federal enforcement," said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. "And the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, and its partner AAA Northeast, have successfully been issuing REAL ID credentials and are prepared for interested residents prior to the May 2025 deadline."

The Department of Homeland Security announced that all U.S. travelers must have a REAL ID to board domestic flights starting May 7, 2025. Here’s what you need to know.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Massachusetts is currently at a 54% REAL ID adoption, the RMV said, with about 3 million credentials being REAL-ID compliant.

"Customers are eligible to renew up to one year in advance of the expiration date printed on their license or ID, and up to two years after the expiration date," said the RMV.

Before May 7, 2025, residents won't need a federally compliant REAL ID to travel in the U.S. or to enter federal buildings.

For more information about the REAL ID, visit mass.gov.  

More REAL ID stories

Air travel Apr 23

REAL ID requirements are coming next year—here's what U.S. fliers need to know

travel May 3, 2022

One Year to Go: MA RMV Issues Reminder to Get Your Real ID

Department of Homeland Security Dec 5, 2022

REAL ID Deadline Extended Again: Here's Why, and How Much Time You've Got Now

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us