Maine

Mass. Man Killed in Maine Snowmobile Crash

34-year-old Ryan Ducharme was killed when his snowmobile crashed into trees in Madrid, Maine

By The Associated Press

A snowmobile rider was killed on Friday when his sled veered off a trail and crashed into a stand of trees, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Ryan Ducharme, 34, of Spencer, Massachusetts, was on a connector trail on Beech Hill Road in Madrid around 10:30 p.m. when he crashed.

He had been with his brother and two other snowmobile riders heading to their camp, the department said.

When the others noticed that Ducharme was no longer behind them, his brother circled back and found him unresponsive off the trail.

Emergency crews were called to the crash and pronounced Ducharme dead at the scene.

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Ducharme appears to have been going too fast for the trail conditions when his sled went off the trail. He was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the agency said.

