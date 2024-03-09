Mass. man steals item from Target, allegedly threatens to stab employee

A 55-year-old man allegedly stole something from a Target in Hanover, Massachusetts, last month, and when confronted by an employee, threatened to stab him.

Hanover police announced Saturday that they responded to the Target on Washington Street on Feb. 23 for a report of a larceny. It was reported that a store employee had confronted a man who had passed all points of sale with an item that had not been paid for.

When the man was confronted, he allegedly threatened the employee, telling him that he was going to stab him if he didn't get out of his way, motioning to his jacket as if he had a weapon on him.

The store employee, feeling threatened, ceased his interaction, allowing the man to leave the store with the stolen item.

Surveillance video from the store was given to police, and Hanover detectives following up on the case were able to positively identify the suspect with help from the Marshfield and Plymouth police departments.

Police said Saturday that the appropriate charges are being sought for the suspect. They have not identified the man or said what he allegedly stole from the Target.