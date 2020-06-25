Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
officer demoted

Mass. Officer Demoted for Using Twitter to Criticize Boston Mayor

Ex-Salem Capt. Kate Stephens was demoted after officials said she used the department's Twitter account to criticize Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for permitting racial justice demonstrations

Salem Police
NECN

A Massachusetts police officer who used the department's official Twitter account to criticize Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for permitting racial justice demonstrations during the coronavirus pandemic has been demoted, the department announced.

Former Salem Capt. Kate Stephens was demoted to sergeant, has been replaced as Executive Officer, and lost access to the department's social media accounts, according to a statement Wednesday from Chief Mary Butler.

"As police officers, we are - rightly - held to a higher standard of conduct. Sergeant Stephens' words undermined confidence in not just her, but in the entire department," Butler said.

Stephens tweeted earlier this month, "(S)o you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can't go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State."

"Tall Deval" is an insulting reference to Gov. Charlie Baker used by a conservative columnist.

Stephens, a 24-year department veteran, issued an apology in conjunction with Butler's announcement.

"I would like to apologize to the community," she said. "I absolutely believe and will defend everyone's right to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights. I am so sorry for this mistake."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

officer demotedMassachusettsMayor Marty WalshCapt. Kate Stephenscritical tweet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us