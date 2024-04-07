Powerball

Mass. Powerball player wins $1 million prize

The single ticket matched all six numbers drawn to win the jackpot worth $1.326 billion, Powerball said in a statement.

AFP via Getty Images

A Massachusetts Powerball player won one million dollars in the drawing on Saturday.

According to Mass. Lottery, the ticket was won in the Methuen area.

While the million was won in Mass., a Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

