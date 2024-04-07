Mass. Powerball player wins $1 million prize

A Massachusetts Powerball player won one million dollars in the drawing on Saturday.

According to Mass. Lottery, the ticket was won in the Methuen area.

While the million was won in Mass., a Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

The single ticket matched all six numbers drawn to win the jackpot worth $1.326 billion, Powerball said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.