Mass. Reports 2,991 More COVID Cases, 19 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,991 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday and an additional 19 deaths.

There have now been 10,257 confirmed deaths and 197,329 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 231 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has decreased slightly to 3.21%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 891. Of that number, 187 were listed as being in intensive care units and 85 are intubated, according to DPH.

Saturday marked the start of a new travel order, in which people arriving in the Bay State from New Hampshire and Maine will be required to quarantine for fourteen days, according to DPH.

The order was announced Friday and went into effect after midnight on Saturday. This comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge in many areas throughout the region.

Travelers from states that are not considered low-risk will be required to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form in addition to quarantining for two weeks, according to health officials.

However, there are some exceptions to the new travel order. To view the full order, click here.

Hawaii and Vermont are now the only two states that Massachusetts considers low-enough in risk for quarantine-free travel.