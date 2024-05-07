Mass. Senate budget proposal steers more money to cities and towns

The annual budget bill out of the Massachusetts Senate's Committee on Ways and Means is dropping Tuesday, providing a first glance at how the chamber's fiscal plans and appetite for spending compare to the House's.

According to someone with knowledge of the Senate proposal, the budget — whose bottom line still has not been released — places emphasis on state-local partnerships and steering more money to cities and towns.

That translates to $1.3 billion in unrestricted general government aid funding — dollars cities and towns receive to keep up with municipal services, also known as UGGA — an increase of $38.1 million or 3% over fiscal year 2024.

The Senate's UGGA proposal mirrors what Gov. Maura Healey put forward in her own fiscal 2025 budget, and it's about $25 million more than the House approved in its budget. Both the Senate and governor want to increase local aid a bit more than the 2% growth in state tax revenues legislative leaders forecast as the foundation for their spending plans.

Regional transit authorities will move into the limelight in the Senate budget, too, with Democrats proposing $214 million for RTAs, a good chunk higher than both Healey and the House proposed.

About $120 million of that funding would come from surtax revenues available for transportation, and Senate Democrats want to use that cash to eliminate fares on all RTAs, expand regional bus service and provide grants to support RTA commuter operations — begging the question of how a fare-free push on the RTAs might impact the chamber's approach to the MBTA.

Also tapping into surtax revenues, the budget calls for $15 million for municipal small bridges and culverts, along with $125 million in supplemental aid for roads and bridges, half of which is intended for local roads with extra attention given to rural projects.

Senators propose increasing funding for payment in lieu of taxes agreements, or PILOTs, on state-owned land, which officials think could help cities and towns recover revenue lost to state property tax exemptions.

It will become clear later in the day how the handful of Senate spending details that have been floated so far, including early education investments and a free community college proposal, will fit into the bigger budget and what kinds of pressure points House and Senate Democrats will need to resolve in the coming months.