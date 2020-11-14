Mass. Soldier Is 1 of 5 Americans Dead in Helicopter Crash in Egypt

An Army officer from Massachusetts is one of five American soldiers who died this week in a helicopter crash in Egypt, military officials said Saturday.

Chief Warrant Officer Marwan Sameh Ghabour, from Marlborough, was 27.

He died along with four other Americans and two European soldiers in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash Thursday in Sinai, the Egyptian peninsula dividing the country's mainland with Israel, Army officials said. Another American was seriously wounded.

Few details about the incident, which remains under investigation, have been released, beyond that it was part of a multinational peacekeeping operation.

The other American soldiers who died were identified as Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio, and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement Friday mourning the soldiers' deaths.

"Our great men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day for our nation and for the sake of securing peace throughout the world," he said, adding, "We pray for all of their families and for the quick recovery of the one injured American soldier who survived."