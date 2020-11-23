Mass. State Trooper Released From Hospital After Being Shot

A Massachusetts State Police trooper who was shot Friday night during a traffic stop in Hyannis has been released from the hospital, authorities have announced.

Trooper John Lennon, 28, was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday after being shot in his right hand. Lennon, who graduated from the 85th Recruit Training Troop in May, will remain on injured leave as he continues to recover, state police said.

Lennon was shot during a traffic stop on Camp Street at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

After being shot, authorities said the suspect drove away sparking a manhunt in the area which included the Hastings Meadow Apartment complex.

As of Monday, police continued to search for one or more people who had been in a black Acura sedan.

No other information about the incident was made available.