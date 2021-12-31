Mass. Teachers Union Calling for Schools to Close Monday Amid COVID Testing Delays

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling for schools to close on Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID testing, the union said in a statement Friday.

The MTA is asking for a delayed start after the state's plan to send testing kits for schools to distribute to students and staff experienced significant delays.

The vendor the state had been counting on for tests that would be distributed to school districts will not be available by Friday, a spokesperson with the Executive Office of Education said, citing national supply chain constraints.

"DESE quickly developed an alternative plan, and will make testing kits available for distribution this weekend," spokesperson Colleen Quinn said in a statement. "Superintendents have been informed, and told not to send staff to pick up supplies at the distribution centers Friday."

Quinn went on to say districts would be informed of more details Friday, and that districts "will reopen next week as scheduled."

Massachusetts is handing out 200,000 rapid at-home COVID tests to teachers and staff, in a bid to keep students safe after winter break. But one teachers union is criticizing the plans.

The state began sending out the rapid, at-home tests Thursday. The school employees were encouraged to take one of the tests within 24 hours of returning to work.

The tests are meant to keep staff and students as safe as possible from the pandemic, which is gaining steam locally -- a record number of cases was recorded in the Bay State Thursday -- and nationally.

But the MTA ripped the Baker administration's plans as a last-minute scramble that's anything but the comprehensive testing program it had been calling for.

"Using Monday as a day for testing and analyzing data will allow our school districts to make prudent decisions around staffing needs," according to a written statement by the union. "So they can continue in-person learning for students if it is safe... or develop contingency plans if a district deems in to be necessary.

The union is also calling on the state to be more flexible with a return to remote learning in the coming weeks -- something that school officials and Gov. Charlie Baker have been adamantly against.

Baker reiterated that position Thursday when asked about the union's criticism.

"Kids need to be in school," he said, adding, "The damage that was done to kids should never be repeated, and we have the tools and capabilities to keep people safe."

Of the 200,000 tests being distributed statewide, Baker said his administration thought it "was the right thing to do and we've talked to many communities, many superintendents, who said they appreciate it."

Watertown schools has announced they are implementing a half-day to give students and staff extra time to participate in pool testing.

Newburyport will implement a 2-hour delay on Monday to give extra reporting time.

Lexington has cancelled their schools on Monday.

Tests will be available in Boston schools by the end of the day on Monday, according to the Boston Teachers Union, and Erik Berg, its executive vice president, called it "a step in the right direction."

"We believe widespread, on-demand rapid testing in the community and in schools is a critical measure to ensuring our schools are safe as possible, especially with the highly transmissible omicron variant," he added in a statement.

Just as the state is seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases, so have the state's schools -- more than 10,000 in one week in the most recent report.

While state data shows that children -- who were more recently approved for the vaccines than adults -- are getting COVID more than other age groups, Massachusetts isn't seeing the spike in pediatric hospitalizations that other states are.