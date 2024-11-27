Mass. woman facing multiple charges after driving wrong way on I-93 in NH

A Massachusetts woman is facing drunken driving and other charges after she was stopped driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, New Hampshire State Police said they began receiving reports of a car driving south in the northbound lanes of I-93 in Ashland. Additional callers reported the vehicle traveling at high speeds in the left lane, headed south.

An officer with the Sanbornton Police Department was eventually able to find and stop the driver. State police arrived at the scene soon afterward and arrested the driver, identified as Grace E. Dionne, 22, of Chelmsford, on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Dionne was released on personal recognizance bail and has been ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has additional information is asked to contact Trooper Benjamin Olmstead at 603-223-4381 or Benjamin.M.Olmstead@dos.nh.gov.