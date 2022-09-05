Massachusetts 2022 Primary: Live Updates, Voting Results and News

Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts, and voters will have many critical decisions to make as they head to the polls.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the state.

Among the contested races on the ballot are the GOP governor's primary between Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty. Republican incumbent Charlie Baker opted not to run for re-election this year.

Other key races are the Democratic attorney general's contest between Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan, the Democratic Secretary of State's race between incumbent William Galvin and Tanisha Sullivan, and the Suffolk District Attorney's race between Kevin Hayden and Ricardo Arroyo, both of whom have been faced with their share of controversy in recent weeks.

Follow along with our coverage all day in our live blog below: