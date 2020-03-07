Mass. Authorities Announce Five New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing State Total to 13

Five more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Massachusetts Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

It brings to the tally to 13 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, up from the eight known cases on Friday.

Twelve of the 13 are presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.