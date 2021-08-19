Massachusetts Has 3 of the Best Beaches in the US, Conde Nast Says

Massachusetts is home to three of the best beaches in America, according to Conde Nast Traveler’s recent list of the 19 top seaside locales in the country.

Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod made it onto the list for its views of the Nauset Spit, and the quaint Coast Guard station, a photo of which is, “practically Instagram-required” for visitors, the report said.

Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Singing Beach also made the list, highlighted for its proximity to Boston and its dog-friendly mid-October to mid-April season.

Nantucket, one of the state’s most popular island getaways, also got a mention for Siasconset Beach, home to the Sankaty Head Light lighthouse and the ‘Sconset Bluff Walk.