Fourth Round of VaxMillions Winners to Be Announced; This Is Last Day to Register for Final Drawing

The fourth round of winners for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway will be announced Thursday, and today is also your last chance to register for the final drawing.

Winners will be announced for this week's $1 million prize and $300,000 college scholarship.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials have said over 2.5 million people have signed up for VaxMillions. That includes 2.3 million residents 18 and older and over 163,000 residents between the ages of 12 and 17.

As part of the giveaway, fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and older are eligible to win one of five $1 million cash prices. Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who are fully vaccinated can enter to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Massachusetts is giving residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 the chance to win cash. The TEN takes a look at the VaxMillions sweepstakes.

Here is a list of the winners from the first three drawings:

Drawing 1: $1M prize Darrell Washington, of Weymouth; $300,000 scholarship Daniela Maldonado, of Chelsea

Drawing 2: $1M prize Donna McNulty, of Billerica; $300,000 scholarship Dylan Barron, of Norwood

Drawing 3: $1M prize Leo Costinos, of Attleboro; $300,000 scholarship Lilla Eliet, of Reading

Hoping to be the next winner? Thursday is the registration deadline for the fifth and final VaxMillions giveaway. Winners will be drawn on Monday and announced on Aug. 26.

To enter, go to VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. Anyone who doesn't have internet access or who needs assistance can call 211.