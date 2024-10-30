Demolition of ‘beloved' Pink House on hold, Gov. Healey says

The looming demolition of the iconic Massachusetts building known as the Pink House is on hold, Gov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday.

The abandoned building on Plum Island in Newbury had been slated for demolition this week, but Healey said her office was discussing other options with federal authorities and others.

"The Pink House is a beloved local landmark that makes valuable contributions to the North Shore economy by attracting tourists and artists from across the country," Healey said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the strong leadership and advocacy of Senator Bruce Tarr, Representative Kristen Kassner, Support The Pink House and the community to save this historic building. We look forward to continued conversations with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to chart the best path forward for The Pink House, the community and the environment."

