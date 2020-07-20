Massachusetts reported one new coronavirus death and 174 newly confirmed cases on Monday.

According to the state Department of Public Health, that means 8,214 people have now died and 107,056 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Massachusetts had reported 218 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

Another 81 probable cases were included in the state's daily COVID-19 listing Monday, meaning a total of 6,733 probable cases have yet to be confirmed. There was one new death among the probable cases reported, bringing the total probable deaths to 219.

The Department of Public Health changed how it reports coronavirus deaths earlier this month, bringing them closer in line with other states. Confirmed and probable cases are now separate figures, where for months prior they had been combined. The move also sought to improve the ease of reading the report and allowing organizations to aggregate data, the department said.

President Trump is threatening to veto the next coronavirus relief bill, unless the bill includes a payroll tax cut. Republicans have backed a trillion dollar plan that includes money for schools, lawsuit protections for businesses and another round of stimulus checks.

The three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is down 86% since mid-April. The number of positive tests is down 94% and the average number of deaths 93% over that same timeframe.

The number of coronavirus patients who remain hospitalized dropped to 483, with 198 new admissions. Sixty-seven of those patients are currently in intensive care and 38 are intubated.

Two months into the reopening of the Massachusetts economy, the state's coronavirus numbers continue to improve. The first phase of the state's reopening began on May 18 with the manufacturing and construction industries and houses of worship. Subsequent phases have included the reopening of offices, restaurants and retail, and more recently, gyms, museums and casinos.

With the COVID-19 outbreak came a series of unprecedented scenarios. For many twentysomethings who live in tiny apartments in big cities, that meant moving back in with parents. But then it became clear that this pandemic would not be going away anytime soon.

"We pursued a very phased in approach to this. Across all those measures that we track, our numbers have gotten better, which is a little different than what's going on in other places," Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. "I think that's because we took a very cautious and careful approach."

The situation in Massachusetts and the rest of New England is in stark contrast with other parts of the country that are continuing to see spikes in cases.

States in other parts of the country have reported record numbers of COVID-19 in recent days, contributing to a surge in the national death rate. The U.S. has now topped 3.75 million coronavirus cases, with more than 141,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.