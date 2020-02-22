Local
Massachusetts Primary

For First Time, Early Voting Available This Week in Mass. Primary

Residents will be able to cast early voting ballots from Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28

CAMBRIDGE, MA – MARCH 06: A voter enters a polling station to cast their ballot in today’s “Super Tuesday” Republican presidential primary at the Lexington Avenue Fire House March 6, 2012 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Eleven states hold their primaries today with 424 delegates at stake in the contest for the Republican nomination for the presidency. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Massachusetts voters can start casting early ballots in the presidential primaries on Monday.

Massachusetts is one of more than a dozen states that hold their presidential primaries on March 3 — so-called Super Tuesday.

For the first time however, state residents can start voting early in a presidential primary on Feb. 24 and continue early voting through Feb. 28. No excuse is required to cast an early vote.

Early votes can be cast in at least one location in cities or towns across the state during the regular business hours of local election officials. Cities and towns can also choose to have expanded hours and locations.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, a Democrat, has said early voting is popular among older and suburban voters — and can help ease crowding at polling locations on Election Day.

Galvin has said he expects a healthy turnout — not just because there are candidates from Massachusetts on the ballot, but because of the vigorous support Republican President Donald Trump has among his supporters in a state that typically leans Democratic in the general election.

There are more than 4.4 million registered voters in Massachusetts. The majority — more than 55% — are not enrolled in any political party.

