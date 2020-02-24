Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Town Named the Most Charming in America

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Madaket Harbor In Nantucket, MA
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Stockbridge, Massachusetts is named the number one most charming small town in America according to a Big Seven Travel list

Big Seven Travel says Stockbridge “looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting.” The town is known for Rockwell’s portrayal of the city during Christmas with its historic square, inns, local cafes and preserved homes. 

In second place is Woodstock, Vermont. The site says residents enjoy the farm to table meals and scenic trails. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Hynes Convention Center 1 min ago

Officials Say Hynes Center Sale Will Boost Back Bay Hotel, Retail Visits

Weather 22 mins ago

Beautiful Monday, Double Dose of Storms Later in the Week

Other towns in New England made the list. Sugar Hill and Meredith, New Hampshire made it into the top 10 spots. Meanwhile, Mystic, Connecticut, Stowe, Vermont, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Bennington, Vermont and Great Barrington, Massachusetts also made the cut. 

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew EnglandBig Seven TravelStockbridge
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us