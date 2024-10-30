Tractor-trailer rollover causing delays at Mass. Pike exit to I-95 in Weston

A tractor-trailer rollover is causing delays at the Mass. Pike exit onto the I-95 interchange in Weston, Massachusetts, firefighters said Wednesday.

The crash is on I-90 eastbound near exit 123, according to the Weston Fire Department. The driver suffered minor injuries.

This is the same area as an ongoing construction project.

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area.