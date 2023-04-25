Massachusetts Woman Dies of Injuries From NH Crash

A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman has died of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire last week.

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to I-93 south in Windham on Friday for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Four occupants of the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment, state police said. One of those people, a 23-year-old woman from Massachusetts, died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Troopers from #NHSP #TroopB are on scene with a serious crash involving one vehicle on I-93 South in Windham.



The operator & three occupants have been transported to area hospitals.



One lane is closed at this time.



More details will be released when available.#TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/IMPDTxIyVK — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) April 21, 2023

One lane remained closed for multiple hours while the scene was investigated.

No further details were released by police.