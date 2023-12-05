MassDOT requests $1.06B grant for Sagamore Bridge replacement

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has filed an application requesting $1.06 billion in federal grant funding toward the project to replace the Cape Cod bridges.

The replacement of the aging Sagamore Bridge and Bourne Bridge has become a priority for Massachusetts lawmakers, including Gov. Maura Healey. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey have been pushing for federal funding for the project, which is estimated to cost over $4.5 billion.

This grant application, filed jointly with the United States Army Corps of Engineers which operates the bridge, requests finding through the Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Large Bridge Project Program. If approved it would cover about half of the cost to replace the Sagamore Bridge. The bridges, which are nearly 90 years old, see more than 5 million visitors each year and are the only form of vehicular access over the Cape Cod canal.

“From day one, our administration has been laser focused on securing federal funding to rebuild both Cape Cod bridges,” Gov. Healey said in a statement. “This application for the Large Bridge Project Grant Program builds on our previous applications to strengthen our competitive standing."

The project is planned in a phased approach to limit disruptions. Currently, maintenance work means lane closures which can cause significant backups on the narrow travel corridor.

The Sagamore is slated for replacement first because it has heavier traffic. If the project moves forward as planned, construction of a new bridge will begin next to the existing bridge so traffic can continue to flow as long as possible.

“MassDOT and the Army Corp’s joint grant application puts forth the immediate need to secure funding so that this critical project can advance into further design and construction,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “There is no time to waste in securing the financial resources needed to replace this federally owned bridge, and we greatly appreciate any efforts that can be made on behalf of our application by members of the Congressional delegation and our federal partners.”

The Healey Administration has plans to provide a $700 million state match to contribute to the project.