Massive tree falls over in Newton neighborhood

A massive tree fell over in Newton, Massachusetts, during Tuesday morning's rain, bringing with it utility lines and knocking out power to a neighborhood.

The massive tree fell on Beaumont Avenue at around 8:15 a.m. — that's when Judith Herzfeld and her husband heard a loud thud.

“I called it a bang, I said to my husband did you hear the bang," she said.

When they went outside their home, they saw the fallen tree fell down and fire because of utility cables burning on her neighbor's front lawn.

She and everyone on her block lost power. Technicians said it would be hours before service could be restored.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but her neighbor's car needs some major repairs.

Neighbors said that the tree was old, and by looking at the roots, appeared to have some sort of fungus.