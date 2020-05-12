Matt Light Talks About Charity Raffle, Post-Brady Era of the Patriots

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light joined NBC10 Boston Monday to discuss his raffle to benefit the Light Foundation, which helps at-risk kids.

The prize is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity "Game Day Getaway," where the winner will get two club seat tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home game against the New Orleans Saints, two on-field pre-game passes, a two-night hotel stay and round-trip airfare.

The winner will get to meet Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Drew Brees, have dinner with Matt and Susie Light and get autographed jerseys.

Even the second-place winner in the raffle gets two suite tickets for the Patriots' home opener against the Dolphins.

Light also talked about the upcoming 2020 Patriots season, the challenges for Bill Belichick and the opportunity for Brady.

He also gave his thoughts on former teammate Richard Seymour joining him in the Patriots Hall of Fame.