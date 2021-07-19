Mattapoisett Police Chief Charged With Drunk Driving: Report

A Massachusetts police chief has been charged with drunken driving after being pulled over in Bourne Saturday night, WJAR reports.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary R. Lyons was pulled over after a trooper observed her driving erratically on Route 28.

Lyons, 61, was determined to be intoxicated after a field sobriety test, and booked on an OUI charge and cited for a marked lanes violation, WJAR reported.

Lyons was booked at the Bourne barracks on an OUI-liquor charge and cited for a marked lanes violation.

She was released on personal recognizance pending her arraignment in Falmouth District Court.