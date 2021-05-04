May the 4th Be With You: MassDOT Posts Amusing Star Wars Road Signs

Tuesday is May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day (as in, "May the 4th Be With You"), the unofficial holiday of fans of the sci-fi film franchise. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation decided to get in on the fun, posting a series of amusing road signs with Star Wars-themed messages on some of the state's major roadways.

MassDOT State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver shared photos of some of the signs on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"You may be wondering about some unusual messages on @MassDOT highway signs today," Gulliver said. "It's always a good day for safety and litter messages but today is also a special day for Star Wars fans, so we thought we would mix it up a bit with some themed messages."

"Only a Sith litters," read one sign. "Keep Mass clean."

"Wookiees hate litter. Don't upset a Wookiee," said another.

Others delivered safety messages like "Trust the force and wear your seatbelt" or "There is no try. Wear a seatbelt you will."

Another said "Kessel in 12 parsecs is too fast drv safely," a reference to Han Solo's famous Kessel run, referenced in "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope."