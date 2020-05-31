Local

Mayor Walsh Angered by ‘Acts of Destruction and Violence’ Following Boston Protests

"If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community," he said

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh thanked police and protesters on Sunday, while blasting those who helped turn what had been a largely peaceful day into a night of violence.

"I want to thank the officers of the Boston Police Department and all of the public safety agencies for their professionalism tonight," Walsh said on Twitter. "They are working hard, as they always do, to keep our city safe and treat our residents with respect."

"I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message," he added. "If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community."

Walsh also thanked those protesters who exercised their right to free speech peacefully.

"I see you. I hear you. I will use my voice for you," he said.

Two protests held Sunday over the death of George Floyd were mostly peaceful, but as the second protest began to disperse, some protesters threw rocks, bricks and bottles at police, and even set fire to a Boston police cruiser.

The National Guard ultimately had to be called in to help keep the peace.

After hours of a peaceful march, protestors turned on police around 9 p.m. Sunday.

