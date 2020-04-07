Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. outside City Hall.

Walsh implemented a recommended 9 p.m. curfew this week after continuing to receive reports of people congregating in different areas of the city. He also asked all residents to wear masks when leaving the house after the city saw its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

The recommended curfew extends through 6 a.m. each morning and applies to all residents except essential workers. People are encouraged to utilize delivery services as much as possible after 9 p.m.

Walsh said masks or face coverings should be worn anytime a person leaves the house, including on walks and trips to the grocery. Face coverings can include a cloth, scarf or bandanna and should cover a person's mouth and nose without restricting breathing, the mayor said.

Face coverings should not be placed on children under 2 years of age or anyone who has trouble breathing, the city said in a press release.

In a live interview on NBC10 Boston, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said his administration was preparing stricter guidelines around social distancing.

The guidance on masks was in line with new CDC guidelines released Friday.

The city has also closed all areas for recreational sports at city parks, including tennis and basketball courts. Areas for walking and jogging will remain open. All playgrounds were shut down last month.

The stronger guidance took effect Monday morning and will remain in place until May 4.