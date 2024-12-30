Mayor Wu, public safety officials to discuss First Night Boston preparations: Watch live at 10

Mayor Michelle Wu and public safety officials are expected to give an update on First Night Boston preparations on Monday morning.

Wu, Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, MBTA Police Chief Kenneth Green, Conventures Inc. President Dusty Rhodes and other key players are all expected to speak at the 10 a.m. press conference at Boston City Hall.

First Night Boston festivities kick off at noon on Tuesday and run right into the New Year, wrapping up at 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. There will be activities and entertainment for the whole family, along with ice sculptures, a parade, a laser and pyrotechnic show and two separate fireworks displays.