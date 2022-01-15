Mayor Wu to Speak as Boston's New Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to address the media on Saturday to discuss how the city's B Together indoor vaccine mandate will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new vaccine mandate went into effect Saturday, and Wu is scheduled to speak about it from the Whittier Street Health Center at 12:30 p.m.

The initiative covers indoor spaces like restaurants, gyms, and indoor recreational facilities including theaters and sports venues, as well as some other businesses. Many businesses already have their own proof-of-vaccination requirements in place.

Similar indoor vaccine mandates took effect Saturday in Brookline and Salem.

Boston is also requiring vaccination of all city employees on the same timeline (Saturday for first dose and Feb. 15 for the second dose), unless granted a reasonable accommodation for medical or religious reasons. This is an update of its previous policy which allowed for an option for city workers to be regularly tested instead of being vaccinated.

Implementation of the vaccine mandate for indoor venues began Saturday and will phase in second vaccine doses and youth vaccination requirements. Patrons and employees will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering the premises.

The city's indoor mask mandate also remains in effect.

Individuals can demonstrate vaccination by showing their CDC vaccination card or a photo of their card, any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app. The state recently rolled out a digital certificate people can use to show proof of vaccination, and will launch a new B Together smartphone app Saturday modeled on the successful Key to NYC app that has supported the vaccine requirement effort in New York City.

Businesses will also be required to post a notice at all entrances. Any found not in compliance will receive verbal and written warnings. Repeat offenders may be subject to fines.

Boston has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks due to the spread of the omicron variant. The city reported over 4,000 cases on Jan. 3, the highest point in the past year. Cases began steadily declining over the following week to around 1,000 on Jan. 9 before spiking back up to 2,400 on Jan. 10.

The latest COVID-19 wastewater data, however, shows that levels of COVID-19 in the Boston area appear to be dropping, a possible sign that the surge could be nearing an end.

Experts say we may be seeing the peak of the omicron-fueled COVID surge, citing some new data.

While no one is happy that the spike in COVID-19 cases has come to this, almost everyone NBC10 Boston spoke with on Friday said they were OK with the city's new vaccine mandate.

"Would we do it on our own? Probably not. But are we going to respect it? Absolutely," said Jeremy Kean, one of four owners of Brassica in Jamaica Plain.

But Kean said he does have some concerns about making sure everyone feels unwelcome.

"However, we also want this to go away," he added. "We don't want it to keep spreading. We don't want it to mutate. We don't want to be part of the problem."

"We have a really high nursing, doctor, teacher population, so vaccinations are really important to us," said Jasmine Gerritsen of CrossFit in Jamaica Plain. "And so when we heard about this one, we were excited."

"I think we are all a little worried about having customers in here being affected if they don't bring their card," added Michelle Vasco at TacoMex, a restaurant in East Boston.

"I think it's a good thing that she did do this. And the reason is, it's to keep us safe," said Taya Roberts of Jamaica Plain.