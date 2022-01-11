‘A Glimmer of Better Days Ahead?' Wastewater Shows Boston COVID Levels Falling

The levels of COVID-19 in the Boston area appear to be dropping from historic highs, according to the latest update from its sewer system.

New data unveiled Tuesday showed the level of COVID dropping back down to where it was on Dec. 30. While that's only two weeks ago, and still higher than any point before this winter, it's still down nearly half from peak levels and could indicate that the current surge is subsiding.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's tracking system, run by Cambridge-based Biobot, works by analyzing bits of genetic material in the Boston area's sewers to indicate how much of the virus is circulating in the community.

As of Tuesday, when data was available through Jan. 11, COVID levels were averaging about 6,000 RNA copies of COVID per milliliter and trending down from a peak near 10,000.

The peak levels corresponded with historic high numbers of new cases being confirmed by COVID testing. On Wednesday, the state reported 27,612 new cases while the local death toll topped 20,000.

Health experts who spotted the update on Tuesday were optimistic about what it meant, though cautioned that more information is needed to draw a clear conclusion.

Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health epidemiologist Bill Hanage called it good news, noting that, because of how wastewater monitoring works, it's a strong measure of the community spread.

this is obviously good, but it's not out of the woods good. Many of these infections were in younger age groups. We are now starting to see more infections in older folks, who are more likely to require hospital care 2/n — Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) January 11, 2022

Hanage's Chan School colleague, Joseph Allen, called the update "great news," and linked it to trends seen elsewhere with the now-predominant omicron variant of COVID -- South Africa's omicron-fueled COVID spike was intense and short-lived.

Boston wastewater thru 1/10 (🧵)



-that peak and steep drop I wrote about 3 days ago? it's happening as expected, and right on schedule

-great news; hopeful this brings relief to Boston area healthcare system and healthcare workers

-now a familiar pattern w/ Omicron pic.twitter.com/Qrkxbd4Bf7 — Joseph Allen (@j_g_allen) January 11, 2022

Harvard Medical School administrator Stanley Y Shaw wondered if the data -- which he advised isn't a certain indicator -- is "a glimmer of better days ahead??"

MWRA & @BiobotAnalytics updated Boston-area wastewater #COVID19 dashboard after a few days' hiatus - could it be a glimmer of better days ahead?? (usual caveats about time lag, uncertainty how omicron vs delta infections differ in virus shedding etc)https://t.co/0em6kT6Ww3 pic.twitter.com/qBKX5asixg — Stanley Y Shaw (@syshaw) January 11, 2022

Proponents of wastewater COVID detection have argued that it helps give a fuller sense of the virus' spread in a community than state data, which doesn't include at-home rapid tests or people with COVID who don't take tests at all.

We got an up-close explanation of how one Massachusetts company, Biobot Analytics, has been analyzing wastewater to monitor for coronavirus spikes in the Boston area and around the country.

The data for Boston is collected from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's Deer Island wastewater treatment plant and analyzed by Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics three to seven times a week.

Forty-three communities from eastern Massachusetts have their water treated at the plant, including Boston, Cambridge, Framingham and Quincy. The data cannot be linked to specific cities, towns or neighborhoods.

Other areas monitor wastewater for COVID as well -- Burlington, Vermont, detected the omicron variant in its wastewater this month before the first case was officially confirmed by the Vermont Department of Public Health.