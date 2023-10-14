MBTA Red Line begins 16 day partial shutdown Saturday

Part of the MBTA Red Line is shut down for the next 16 days, affecting some 44,000 riders as crews work to replace some of the oldest track in the T's system.

The T is suspending service on the Ashmont Branch between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and the Mattapan Line between Ashmont and Mattapan stations from Oct. 14-29 so crews can work to remedy existing speed restrictions.

Service on both lines will resume on October 30.

Free shuttle buses will replace train and trolley service while the work is completed. The buses will operate every 5-6 minutes during weekday peak hours, and every 10-15 minutes during weekday and weekend off-peak hours.

In addition to the shuttle buses, there are going to be other options for those impacted by the shutdown, as well, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

"We are doing this in a way that takes into account that residents will need other alternatives," Wu said.

“Safety of the MBTA system is paramount, and this 16-day closure allows us to address many of the Red Line’s worst speed restrictions much faster than we’ve been able to accomplish during night and weekend work,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.

The two entities will also be making the Fairmont commuter line free and making Bluebikes more accessible.

The Ashmont Branch serves about 40,000 riders a day, and the Mattapan Line another 3,700, according to the MBTA.

“It’s frustrating. There’s a guy I work with who comes in from Quincy and it takes him an hour to get here. For me I live close by but it’s still 20 minutes packed-in and it’s like how long is it going to take until this Red Line is up and running?” said Red Line rider Colin Murphy.

“While this service change will be challenging for our riders, they have let me know that they appreciate that we are committed to improving their travels,” said General Manager Eng.

This shutdown will allow crews to replace rail, ties, and ballast to improve reliability and reduce maintenance needs.

Once the work is complete, the MBTA said 28 speed restrictions will be alleviated in the area, improving travel times dramatically for Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line riders -- cutting about 9 minutes off the northbound trip time from Ashmont to Park Street, 7 minutes from the southbound side, and about a minute in each direction between Ashmont and Mattapan.

Some riders say they're skeptical that these repairs will make it a faster and smoother ride, adding that they know thing they know for certain is that their morning commutes just got a lot more complicated.

"I'm going to have to get on the bus and then I'm going to have to take the bus down all the stops by way of the side roads to get here and it's really gonna suck," one Red Line rider shared.

The T said it will look to identify additional work opportunities along both lines during the shutdown aimed at improving the rider experience through station enhancements including painting, power washing, and repairing lighting fixtures; vegetation removal; the removal of tripping hazards; and accessibility improvements.

For more information on the Red Line project, go to www.mbta.com/RLT, email the project team at RLT@mbta.com or call MBTA Customer Service at 617-222-3200. Riders can also sign up for T-Alerts or follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for the latest service information.