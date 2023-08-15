MBTA's Chief Safety Officer resigning at month's end, GM says in letter

The Chief Safety Officer for the MBTA is resigning after the end of this month after three years with public transit agency, according to a letter to employees from General Manager Phillip Eng obtained by NBC10 Boston.

Ron Ester will be resigning from his post, effective Aug. 30, Eng wrote in his memo to employees that was dated Tuesday.

"I am grateful for Ron’s service to the MBTA," Eng wrot. "He has made a real difference in the safety of our system, and he will be missed."

Eng wrote in his letter that Ester was a key part of putting into place new policies after the 2019 Safety Panel report, the MBTA's response to the pandemic and also the FTA Safety Management Inspection.

A search will get underway for Ester's replacement, and meanwhile, Eng has asked Senior Advisor for Capital, Operations, and Safety Rod Brooks to oversee the Safety Department on an interim basis.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ester had a long tenure with the Chicago Transit Authority — where he served as Vice President of Rail Operations and Deputy Chief of Safety, Security and Communication — before coming to the MBTA.