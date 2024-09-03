Food & Drink

Medford stalwart Demet's Donuts has closed, sources say

The shop, which first opened back in 1983, was known for its variety of old-fashioned donuts, while also offering breakfast sandwiches and coffee

By Boston Restaurant Talk

File photo
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old donut shop just north of Boston has closed its doors for good.





According to multiple sources, Demet's Donuts in Medford is no longer in business, with the Mystic Avenue store shutting down permanently over the weekend. The shop, which first opened back in 1983, was known for its variety of old-fashioned donuts, while also offering breakfast sandwiches and coffee as well.

The address for the now-closed Demet's Donuts was 199 Mystic Avenue, Medford, MA, 02155.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

