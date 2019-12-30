Meet the Ice Sculptor Getting First Night Boston Ready for Festivities

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and to help celebrate, artist Steve Rose created stunning ice sculptures for the occasion.

Inside the Ice Effects Boston’s mobile ice studio are blocks of ice, a chainsaw and striking works of art created by Rose for First Night Boston 2020.

“For me, visually, there’s nothing like it,” he told reporter Derek Zagami.

Rose is the owner of Ice Effects Boston and has been carving for more than 30 years. His artistry has had him sculpt for the Golden Globes, the Olympics and several celebrities.

Showing off his chops, Rose showed Zagami how to create the finishing touches for the 2020 Olympic Torch.

His sculptures will be displayed at First Night Boston on Tuesday. Festivities will begin at 11:45 a.m. and the event will be streamed on NBC10 Boston, necn and Telemundo Boston from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

For details on First Night Boston, click here.