Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rise of the Moors

Men Involved in Armed Standoff Sue State Police, Judge

The suit filed by Rise of the Moors in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island seeks $70 million in damages

Several members of the group arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway earlier this month have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that state courts have no jurisdiction over the case.

The suit filed by Rise of the Moors in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island last week alleges “defamation, discrimination of national origin and deprivation of their rights under the color of law.”

“If the state courts continue their unlawful prosecution and or conviction, they will be violating the claimants civil, national and human rights,” the suit says. It seeks $70 million in damages.

The Massachusetts State Police and several individual troopers, the judge who presided over their arraignments, the state as a whole, and several media organizations are named as defendants.

Rise of the Moors is based in Rhode Island.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
The 10 men and one teenager -- who say they are members of a group called the Rise of the Moors -- allegedly refused to speak with their court-appointed lawyers, delaying their arraignments.

A spokesperson for the state police in an email said because the agency had not seen the suit, it could not comment on the specific allegations, but said “the defendants were arrested because — and only because — they broke the law and created a clear public safety risk.”

A spokesperson for the state court system said the judge would have no comment.

The standoff started just after 1 a.m. on July 3 on Interstate 95 in Wakefield when a trooper stopped to offer assistance to two vehicles refueling on the side of the highway.

The men from Rhode Island, New York and Michigan, who were dressed in military-style clothing and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, did not have licenses to carry firearms in Massachusetts, police said.

The father of one of Wakefield suspects is speaking out after Saturday's police standoff.

The self-described leader of the group said they were a militia traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for “training” on private land, although the exact nature of the training remains unclear, according to the police report.

Ten men and a juvenile were arrested after the standoff ended peacefully hours after it started.

They are being held without bail after a series of contentious arraignments and dangerousness hearings at which members of the group said they are sovereign citizens of Moroccan descent and not subject to federal or state laws.

They face charges that include unlawful possession of a firearm.

More stories about the Rise of the Moors

Rise of the Moors Jul 13

Arrest Warrants Issued, New Details Emerge in ‘Rise of the Moors' Case

WAKEFIELD Jul 10

Bodycam Footage From Wakefield Standoff Shown in Court

WAKEFIELD Jul 4

Who Are the ‘Rise of the Moors'? What to Know About Suspects Arrested in Wakefield Standoff

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rise of the MoorsMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceWAKEFIELDI-95 standoff
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us