Meningitis sends Emmanuel College student to hospital

A student at Boston's Emmanuel College has been hospitalized with a case of meningitis, the school said Wednesday.

Meningitis is an infection of the area around the brain and spinal cord that can be deadly or cause serious medical complications. College students living in dorms are considered to be at higher risk for developing meningitis and are required to get vaccinated.

Emmanuel College is working with to prevent more cases from developing, including by giving preventative treatment to all close contacts of the sick student, Vice President of Student Affairs Jennifer M. Forry said in a notice to the community.

"I know all of you will join with me in sending this student our prayers, support, and heartfelt wishes for a rapid recovery," she wrote.

Students were being urged not to share water bottles or other drinks and asked to wash their hands often and cover their faces when sneezing or coughing.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Public Health Commission about the case.