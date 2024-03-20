Police investigating ‘peeping Tom' incident in Brighton

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was reportedly peeping in the window of a home in Boston's Brighton neighborhood over the weekend.

The incident has neighbors on edge, as this is not the first time.

A man with a flashlight was caught walking around a woman's Beechcroft Street yard at about 2 a.m. Sunday and peeping in her windows, Boston police said.

When officers arrived, they searched all over the neighborhood for the man but found no one, according to police.

Officers, however, did find a plastic chair in her driveway that was faced toward her bedroom, police said.

Nearly a month ago, a female Boston College student saw a man coming up the back steps of the house she shares with eight other students. She immediately called police. Just days before that incident, someone was seen peering through their bathroom window.

As for the latest incident on Beechcroft Street, police said the person they're looking for is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.